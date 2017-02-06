Opposition Planning Demonstration For...

Opposition Planning Demonstration For Dominica PM's Resignation

The main opposition United Workers Party says it is planning a demonstration on Tuesday to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit. Opposition Leader Lennox Linton said the demonstration to be led by the "Patriots of Dominica" will gather in the capital to demand the resignation of the entire government.

