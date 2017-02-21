Letter: UWP exposed by the Sun
Dear Sir: Today's headlines in the Sun newspaper " UWP: Unfulfilled Promises of Diplomatic Passports " was most revealing. This headline comes in the midst of the Lennox Linton and the United Workers Party repeated allegations that the Roosevelt Skerrit administration is selling diplomatic passports to fund the party's campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St Maarten resident named professional of the y... (Nov '13)
|Dec '15
|Montego
|3
|Dominican flag incident at Roger Williams Middl... (Mar '09)
|Nov '15
|poop
|21
|Premium Numbers Service with Daily payouts (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|Dominican singer-songwriter discusses the origi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Anti-Haitian Bias Rooted in Dominican History (Mar '06)
|Dec '14
|romance
|12,325
|premium rate numbers daily payouts (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|parascorp8
|1
|making money with premium rate numbers (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|parascorp8
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC