Dominica PM Says a Coup Was Planned Against His Gov't

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit says the leadership of two opposition parties had planned to storm his office and "seize the seat of power" during Tuesday night's disturbances that led to demonstrators setting fire to buildings and looting several businesses. In a radio and television address on Wednesday night, Skerrit said that the demonstrators who had been calling for his resignation and that of his government were being pushed by the "militant, irresponsible behaviour of the leadership" of the main opposition United Workers Party and the Dominica Freedom Party .

