Dominica opposition leader urges Caricom oversight of island's economic citizenship scheme

Dominica's Opposition Leader Lennox Linton yesterday called for Caricom to intervene and set up a regulatory commission for the island's contentious Citizenship By Investment programme, while warning that it currently poses a risk of exposing both his country and the region to transnational crimes. Linton's appeal follows recent protests by his United Workers Party for the resignation of the country's Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and his administration, to continue reading this article, please subscribe .

Chicago, IL

