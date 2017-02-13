Dominica Opposition Leader Denies Inv...

Dominica Opposition Leader Denies Involvement In Plot To Overthrow Gov't

Opposition Leader Lennox Linton Monday denied any involvement in a plot to overthrow the Dominica government and says he fears he could be arrested on trumped up charges to that effect. In a posting on his Facebook page, Linton said that a number of "Dominican patriots" will be at the police headquarters to "monitor events" surrounding the question of economist Dr Thomas Fontaine, an opposition member of the United Workers Party who was detained for several hours by police following his radio show on Sunday.

