Dominica Opposition Leader Denies Involvement In Plot To Overthrow Gov't
Opposition Leader Lennox Linton Monday denied any involvement in a plot to overthrow the Dominica government and says he fears he could be arrested on trumped up charges to that effect. In a posting on his Facebook page, Linton said that a number of "Dominican patriots" will be at the police headquarters to "monitor events" surrounding the question of economist Dr Thomas Fontaine, an opposition member of the United Workers Party who was detained for several hours by police following his radio show on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St Maarten resident named professional of the y... (Nov '13)
|Dec '15
|Montego
|3
|Dominican flag incident at Roger Williams Middl... (Mar '09)
|Nov '15
|poop
|21
|Premium Numbers Service with Daily payouts (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|Dominican singer-songwriter discusses the origi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Anti-Haitian Bias Rooted in Dominican History (Mar '06)
|Dec '14
|romance
|12,325
|premium rate numbers daily payouts (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|parascorp8
|1
|making money with premium rate numbers (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|parascorp8
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC