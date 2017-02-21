Commentary: My response to Herbert Vo...

Commentary: My response to Herbert Volney - An apologist for governmental misconduct on Dominica

By Gabriel J. Christian, Esq. It is disappointing, dishonest, and evident of the suppression of dissent in Dominica that a former Trinidadian cabinet minister and judge Mr Herbert Volney could open an article stating "Events over the last couple of months have the potential of destabilizing the democratic way of the Commonwealth of Dominica" without a single mention of the two most destabilizing events that recently rocked Dominica: the arrest of former diplomat Ali-Reza Monfared and the CBS 60 Minutes episode that exposed the risks of Dominica's diplomatic passport program to global security.

