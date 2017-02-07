Commentary: Ken Rijock has me thinking

By G.A. Dwyer Astaphan About a week ago, American Mr Kenneth Rijock informed the world that Dominica's prime minister, Mr Roosevelt Skerrit, was under investigation by the United States Department of Justice for his role in the sale of a Dominican diplomatic passport to an Iranian gentleman named Alireza Zabahalat Monfared, who, Mr Rijock claims, was recently returned to Iran to face criminal prosecution for embezzling millions of dollars of state funds. Mr Rijock says that the US investigation into Prime Minister Skerrit relates to facilitating the delivery of a diplomatic passport to Mr Monfared who, according to Mr Rijock, is a known international sanctions violator.

