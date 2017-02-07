Commentary: Ken Rijock has me thinking
By G.A. Dwyer Astaphan About a week ago, American Mr Kenneth Rijock informed the world that Dominica's prime minister, Mr Roosevelt Skerrit, was under investigation by the United States Department of Justice for his role in the sale of a Dominican diplomatic passport to an Iranian gentleman named Alireza Zabahalat Monfared, who, Mr Rijock claims, was recently returned to Iran to face criminal prosecution for embezzling millions of dollars of state funds. Mr Rijock says that the US investigation into Prime Minister Skerrit relates to facilitating the delivery of a diplomatic passport to Mr Monfared who, according to Mr Rijock, is a known international sanctions violator.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St Maarten resident named professional of the y... (Nov '13)
|Dec '15
|Montego
|3
|Dominican flag incident at Roger Williams Middl... (Mar '09)
|Nov '15
|poop
|21
|Premium Numbers Service with Daily payouts (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|Dominican singer-songwriter discusses the origi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Anti-Haitian Bias Rooted in Dominican History (Mar '06)
|Dec '14
|romance
|12,325
|premium rate numbers daily payouts (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|parascorp8
|1
|making money with premium rate numbers (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|parascorp8
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC