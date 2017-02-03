Commentary: Dominica's due diligence fails to meet US standards for Iranian nationals

By Kenneth Rijock Much has been made in Dominica of the adequacy of the due diligence investigation performed upon the Iranian national Alireza Monfared prior to his acquisition of a Dominican diplomatic passport, and it is time to clear the air about whether there was a failure to identify, in advance, an individual who was a major partner in a global Iranian oil-for-gold illicit sales program, which was outlawed by the United Nations, the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, Japan, and many other countries. Kenneth Rijock is a banking lawyer, turned career money launderer for ten years, turned compliance officer specialising in enhanced due diligence, and a financial crime consultant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.