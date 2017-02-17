Bizbriefs: Regional

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: The Gleaner

The Governor of the Central bank of Barbados, Dr Delisle Worrell, has been granted an injunction amid continued media speculation that he could be fired from his job. Worrell had gone to the High Court in an unprecedented move on Sunday to obtain the injunction against Finance Minister Chris Sinckler.

