Attorney Dismisses Threat Of Lawsuit Against Dominica PM
An attorney for Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit Tuesday dismissed a threat by an opposition legislator and attorney that he "has the right to institute private criminal proceedings" against the head of government over remarks he made during a national address last Friday. Joshua Francis in a statement said that Skerrit in his radio and television broadcast last Friday breached the Sexual Offences Act and that media houses may also be "equally culpable".
