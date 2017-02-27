Attorney Dismisses Threat Of Lawsuit Against Dominica PM

An attorney for Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit Tuesday dismissed a threat by an opposition legislator and attorney that he "has the right to institute private criminal proceedings" against the head of government over remarks he made during a national address last Friday. Joshua Francis in a statement said that Skerrit in his radio and television broadcast last Friday breached the Sexual Offences Act and that media houses may also be "equally culpable".

