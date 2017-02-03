Arrest Of Doctor/Politician Spark Pro...

Arrest Of Doctor/Politician Spark Protests in Roseau

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WINN FM 98.9

St Kitts and Nevis : In Dominica protesters gathered outside Police headquarters in Roseau Thursday and later at the court house, calling on the police to free medical doctor and Dominica Freedom Party politician Sam Christian who was detained Thursday morning. Earlier in the day an announcement called on all off duty police officers to come to police headquarters, as the situation appeared to be escalating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News St Maarten resident named professional of the y... (Nov '13) Dec '15 Montego 3
News Dominican flag incident at Roger Williams Middl... (Mar '09) Nov '15 poop 21
Premium Numbers Service with Daily payouts (Jan '15) Jan '15 Shriparascorportion 1
News Dominican singer-songwriter discusses the origi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News Anti-Haitian Bias Rooted in Dominican History (Mar '06) Dec '14 romance 12,325
premium rate numbers daily payouts (Sep '14) Sep '14 parascorp8 1
making money with premium rate numbers (Jul '14) Jul '14 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,277 • Total comments across all topics: 278,566,773

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC