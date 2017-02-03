Arrest Of Doctor/Politician Spark Protests in Roseau
St Kitts and Nevis : In Dominica protesters gathered outside Police headquarters in Roseau Thursday and later at the court house, calling on the police to free medical doctor and Dominica Freedom Party politician Sam Christian who was detained Thursday morning. Earlier in the day an announcement called on all off duty police officers to come to police headquarters, as the situation appeared to be escalating.
