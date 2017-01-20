Letter: Concern over crime in Dominica

Letter: Concern over crime in Dominica

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Caribbean News Now!

Dear Sir: The People's Party of Dominica is compelled to address the serious impact of crime on the well being of Dominica and Dominicans. Just last week, we were exposed to the news of the grisly murder of Valda Rose Laville in Loubiere.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News St Maarten resident named professional of the y... (Nov '13) Dec '15 Montego 3
News Dominican flag incident at Roger Williams Middl... (Mar '09) Nov '15 poop 21
Premium Numbers Service with Daily payouts (Jan '15) Jan '15 Shriparascorportion 1
News Dominican singer-songwriter discusses the origi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News Anti-Haitian Bias Rooted in Dominican History (Mar '06) Dec '14 romance 12,325
premium rate numbers daily payouts (Sep '14) Sep '14 parascorp8 1
making money with premium rate numbers (Jul '14) Jul '14 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,797 • Total comments across all topics: 278,032,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC