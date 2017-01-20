CBS Takes A Critical Look At Caribbea...

CBS Takes A Critical Look At Caribbean CIPs

St Kitts and Nevis : The economic citizenship programmes of St Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica have been featured in the CBS 60 Minutes Television programme in the United States. The exposure brought to the attention of the American audience the fact that these Caribbean countries along with Grenada and St Lucia offer citizenship to affluent persons around the world.

Chicago, IL

