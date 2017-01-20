Apex Capital Partners Corp. Staunchly Supports Citizenship by Investment Programs in the Caribbean

Apex Capital Partners Corp., a boutique financial advisory firm specializing in investment consulting and wealth management for a multinational audience, today commented on the state of the Citizenship by Investment industry following scrutiny from an internationally broadcasted segment of 60 Minutes. On January 1, CBS aired an episode of 60 Minutes entitled "Passports for Sale" that highlighted the growing Citizenship by Investment industry, fueling globalization and facilitating the movement of capital and individuals around the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.