St Lucia gov't to consider medical marijuana in 2017

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Jamaica Observer

ROSEAU, Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit says his administration will discuss the issue of medical marijuana in the coming year. Skerrit who was a guest on a local radio programme on Wednesday said the topic must be discussed in a focused and informed manner, in order to take full advantage of the use of the herb, which many have sworn has saved their lives.

Chicago, IL

