St Lucia gov't to consider medical marijuana in 2017
ROSEAU, Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit says his administration will discuss the issue of medical marijuana in the coming year. Skerrit who was a guest on a local radio programme on Wednesday said the topic must be discussed in a focused and informed manner, in order to take full advantage of the use of the herb, which many have sworn has saved their lives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St Maarten resident named professional of the y... (Nov '13)
|Dec '15
|Montego
|3
|Dominican flag incident at Roger Williams Middl... (Mar '09)
|Nov '15
|poop
|21
|Premium Numbers Service with Daily payouts (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|Dominican singer-songwriter discusses the origi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Anti-Haitian Bias Rooted in Dominican History (Mar '06)
|Dec '14
|romance
|12,325
|premium rate numbers daily payouts (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|parascorp8
|1
|making money with premium rate numbers (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|parascorp8
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC