Geochemistry and petrogenesis of late Pleistocene to Recent volcanism ...
Journal of Volcanology and Geothermal Research , Vol. 148, No. 3-4. , pp. 253-294, doi:10.1016/j.jvolgeores.2005.04.018 Dominica is the most productive volcanic island in the Lesser Antilles arc and contains the largest number of potentially active volcanoes, but is not well studied petrologically.
