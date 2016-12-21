Geochemistry and petrogenesis of late...

Geochemistry and petrogenesis of late Pleistocene to Recent volcanism ...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: CiteULike

Journal of Volcanology and Geothermal Research , Vol. 148, No. 3-4. , pp. 253-294, doi:10.1016/j.jvolgeores.2005.04.018 Dominica is the most productive volcanic island in the Lesser Antilles arc and contains the largest number of potentially active volcanoes, but is not well studied petrologically.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CiteULike.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News St Maarten resident named professional of the y... (Nov '13) Dec '15 Montego 3
News Dominican flag incident at Roger Williams Middl... (Mar '09) Nov '15 poop 21
Premium Numbers Service with Daily payouts (Jan '15) Jan '15 Shriparascorportion 1
News Dominican singer-songwriter discusses the origi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News Anti-Haitian Bias Rooted in Dominican History (Mar '06) Dec '14 romance 12,325
premium rate numbers daily payouts (Sep '14) Sep '14 parascorp8 1
making money with premium rate numbers (Jul '14) Jul '14 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,766 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,198

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC