Geochemistry and petrogenesis of late Pleistocene to Recent volcanism ...

Journal of Volcanology and Geothermal Research , Vol. 148, No. 3-4. , pp. 253-294, doi:10.1016/j.jvolgeores.2005.04.018 Dominica is the most productive volcanic island in the Lesser Antilles arc and contains the largest number of potentially active volcanoes, but is not well studied petrologically.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CiteULike.