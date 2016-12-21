End Of Year Message by the Chairman of CARICOM Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit Prime Minister of Dominica
We continue to work to ensure that the people of the Community realise the benefit of our co-ordinated actions. The advancement of our reform process is a key element towards achieving that goal and I applaud the headway being made in that regard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St Maarten resident named professional of the y... (Nov '13)
|Dec '15
|Montego
|3
|Dominican flag incident at Roger Williams Middl... (Mar '09)
|Nov '15
|poop
|21
|Premium Numbers Service with Daily payouts (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|Dominican singer-songwriter discusses the origi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Anti-Haitian Bias Rooted in Dominican History (Mar '06)
|Dec '14
|romance
|12,325
|premium rate numbers daily payouts (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|parascorp8
|1
|making money with premium rate numbers (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|parascorp8
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC