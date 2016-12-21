Deportation case involving Tommy Lee ...

Deportation case involving Tommy Lee heads to CCJ

Thursday Dec 8 Read more: The Gleaner

ROSEAU, Dominica : The case involving dancehall entertainer Tommy Lee Sparta who was prevented from entering Dominica in February 2014, will be heard in the Trinidad based Caribbean Court of Justice on Monday. The matter has been brought by Cabral Douglas, over the fallout arising from what is referred to as the Tommy Lee Affair.

Chicago, IL

