Caricoma s take on Trumpa s politicsDec. 20, 2016, 8:30 PM Ast

Caricoma s take on Trumpa s politicsDec. 20, 2016, 8:30 PM

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Trinadad Express

While there are widening concerns within the United States, among both leading Democrats and Republicans, over early statements and policy initiatives of president-elect Donald Trump, there has been a warm reception in the region for the draft US-Caribbean Strategic Engagement Act from the Georgetown-based Caricom Secretariat. Passage of the bill in the US congress could well lay the foundation for new and more enlightened co-operation between the US and the Caribbean region in the vital health sector that is often plagued by various problems and challenges.

