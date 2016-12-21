Caricom hails relationship with Cuba

Caricom hails relationship with Cuba

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 9 Read more: Jamaica Observer

GEORGETOWN, Guyana Chairman of the Caribbean Community , Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has hailed the "mutually beneficial relationship" with Cuba as the 15-member regional grouping marks the 44th anniversary of Caricom-Cuba diplomatic relations. "The friendship between Caricom and the Republic of Cuba has grown stronger as we have built a mutually beneficial relationship over the past 44 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News St Maarten resident named professional of the y... (Nov '13) Dec '15 Montego 3
News Dominican flag incident at Roger Williams Middl... (Mar '09) Nov '15 poop 21
Premium Numbers Service with Daily payouts (Jan '15) Jan '15 Shriparascorportion 1
News Dominican singer-songwriter discusses the origi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News Anti-Haitian Bias Rooted in Dominican History (Mar '06) Dec '14 romance 12,325
premium rate numbers daily payouts (Sep '14) Sep '14 parascorp8 1
making money with premium rate numbers (Jul '14) Jul '14 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,801 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,187

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC