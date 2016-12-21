Letter: Why St Vincent Island has so ...

Letter: Why St Vincent Island has so few tourists

Friday Nov 25 Read more: Caribbean News Now!

The 20,000 stay-over tourists who visited St Vincent Island in 2015 accounted for 0.07 percent of the total of nearly 29 million foreign holidayers who visited the Caribbean last year. This works out to one Vincentian tourist for every 14,350 Caribbean tourists.

