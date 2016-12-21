Letter: Dominica PM Skerrit calls CBI Program criticism 'economic terrorism'
Dear Sir: The People's Party of Dominica would like to address recent comments made by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit who described criticism of the island's citizenship by investment program as economic terrorism after he returned to the island from a promotional trip to four countries. Although there is no internationally agreed upon definition of the term "terrorism" such term should not be taken lightly or used out of context in order to suit ones agenda for political gain.
