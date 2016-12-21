Dominica ratifies important Wto agreementsNov. 30, 2016, 8:16 PM Ast

Dominica ratifies important Wto agree...

Dominica ratifies important Wto agreements
Nov. 30, 2016

Wednesday Nov 30
Read more: Trinadad Express

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Nov 30, CMC - Dominica has deposited its instrument of acceptance for the 2005 protocol amending the World Trade Organization Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights . The WTO said that Roseau deposited the instrument earlier this week and that the protocol amending the TRIPS Agreement, which was agreed in 2005, is intended to formalize a decision to ease poorer WTO members' access to affordable medicines.

