Heydar Aliyev Foundation sends medical equipment to Djibouti

Monday Jun 12

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has donated medical equipment to the Health Ministry of the Republic of Djibouti. In this connection, a ceremony of presenting the medical equipment took place at the Central Hospital of the Republic of Djibouti.

Chicago, IL

