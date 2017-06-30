East Africa: Chinese Funded Ethio-Djibouti Water Project to Be Launched

The Ethiopia-Djibouti cross border potable water project will be finalized and commence operation in about three months, according to Demelash Mulu, project manager. The project, which is expected to provide safe drinking water for more than 700,000 Djibouti nationals, was tested three weeks ago and proved successful, Ethiopian local media FBC quoted Demelash Mulu, manager of the project, as saying on Tuesday.

