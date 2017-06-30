Djibouti: Djibouti Inaugurates Port for Salt Export
Djibouti has opened the Port of Ghoubet with the main aim of making it a key terminal for salt exportation, with a capacity of five million tonnes, to the world from Lake Assal, one of the lowest spots in the world. The Port, which has been under construction for the last two years at a cost of 64 million dollars, was officially inaugurated by the President of Djibouti, Ismail Omar Guelleh, on June 22, 2017.
