Ilham Aliyev meets delegation led by Djibouti's National Assembly president
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received a delegation led by President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Djibouti Mohamed Ali Houmed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mass Arrests Stopped Further Djibouti Protests (Mar '11)
|Aug '15
|hii
|3
|Djibouti says France To Send Ships Over Eritrea... (Jun '08)
|Jul '15
|testing
|3
|Interview: Djibouti's President, Ismail Omar Gu... (Apr '08)
|Mar '15
|hii
|8
|i want to marry a half somali arab girl in Djib... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|somaliweyn
|1
|Djibouti please come back to Somalia (Aug '12)
|Jan '15
|DJ BOOTY
|5
|Djibouti is part of Somalia (Sep '11)
|Jan '15
|DJ BOOTY
|8
|do people of djibouti concider them self's soma... (Jun '09)
|Jan '15
|Somali
|82
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC