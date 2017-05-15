China and the U.S. Are About to Be Ne...

China and the U.S. Are About to Be Neighbors

Djbouti houses a number of military bases, and 1 camel for every 13 people. Many of the camels work to transport salt at the Danakil Depression, one of the most extreme places on Earth.

