China and the U.S. Are About to Be Neighbors
Djbouti houses a number of military bases, and 1 camel for every 13 people. Many of the camels work to transport salt at the Danakil Depression, one of the most extreme places on Earth.
|Mass Arrests Stopped Further Djibouti Protests (Mar '11)
|Aug '15
|hii
|3
|Djibouti says France To Send Ships Over Eritrea... (Jun '08)
|Jul '15
|testing
|3
|Interview: Djibouti's President, Ismail Omar Gu... (Apr '08)
|Mar '15
|hii
|8
|i want to marry a half somali arab girl in Djib... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|somaliweyn
|1
|Djibouti please come back to Somalia (Aug '12)
|Jan '15
|DJ BOOTY
|5
|Djibouti is part of Somalia (Sep '11)
|Jan '15
|DJ BOOTY
|8
|do people of djibouti concider them self's soma... (Jun '09)
|Jan '15
|Somali
|82
