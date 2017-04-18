Silk Way Airlines implements first Baku-Djibouti cargo flight

Azerbaijan's Silk Way Airlines has carried out the first cargo flight from Baku to Djibouti, which has become the beginning of a big program on the implementation of weekly regular flights between the two countries. Under the instruction of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, humanitarian aid, including food and drinking water with a total weight of approximately 76 tons, has been delivered to the Republic of Djibouti via this flight.

