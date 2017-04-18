Pentagon chief visits African nation home to key US base
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has arrived in Djibouti to bolster ties with the tiny and impoverished African country that's home to an important base for U.S. counterterrorism forces, including drones. Mattis plans to meet with President Ismail Omar Guelleh , and greet U.S. and French troops.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mass Arrests Stopped Further Djibouti Protests (Mar '11)
|Aug '15
|hii
|3
|Djibouti says France To Send Ships Over Eritrea... (Jun '08)
|Jul '15
|testing
|3
|Interview: Djibouti's President, Ismail Omar Gu... (Apr '08)
|Mar '15
|hii
|8
|i want to marry a half somali arab girl in Djib... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|somaliweyn
|1
|Djibouti please come back to Somalia (Aug '12)
|Jan '15
|DJ BOOTY
|5
|Djibouti is part of Somalia (Sep '11)
|Jan '15
|DJ BOOTY
|8
|do people of djibouti concider them self's soma... (Jun '09)
|Jan '15
|Somali
|82
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC