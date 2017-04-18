Pentagon chief visits African nation ...

Pentagon chief visits African nation home to key US base

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has arrived in Djibouti to bolster ties with the tiny and impoverished African country that's home to an important base for U.S. counterterrorism forces, including drones. Mattis plans to meet with President Ismail Omar Guelleh , and greet U.S. and French troops.

