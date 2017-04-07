.com | Rights group slams opposition arrests in Djibouti
The International Federation for Human Rights called on Friday for the "immediate and unconditional release" of opposition party members arrested last month in the Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti. Police detained 19 members of the Movement for Democratic Renewal and Development in a move the Paris-based rights group said was a sign of the growing authoritarianism of President Ismail Omar Guelleh's government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mass Arrests Stopped Further Djibouti Protests (Mar '11)
|Aug '15
|hii
|3
|Djibouti says France To Send Ships Over Eritrea... (Jun '08)
|Jul '15
|testing
|3
|Interview: Djibouti's President, Ismail Omar Gu... (Apr '08)
|Mar '15
|hii
|8
|i want to marry a half somali arab girl in Djib... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|somaliweyn
|1
|Djibouti please come back to Somalia (Aug '12)
|Jan '15
|DJ BOOTY
|5
|Djibouti is part of Somalia (Sep '11)
|Jan '15
|DJ BOOTY
|8
|do people of djibouti concider them self's soma... (Jun '09)
|Jan '15
|Somali
|82
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC