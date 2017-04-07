.com | Rights group slams opposition arrests in Djibouti

.com | Rights group slams opposition ...

The International Federation for Human Rights called on Friday for the "immediate and unconditional release" of opposition party members arrested last month in the Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti. Police detained 19 members of the Movement for Democratic Renewal and Development in a move the Paris-based rights group said was a sign of the growing authoritarianism of President Ismail Omar Guelleh's government.

