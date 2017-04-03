Africa: Feast and Famine in Africa's ...

Africa: Feast and Famine in Africa's Dubai

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

As balmy night settles over Djibouti City, the arc lights come on at its growing network of ports as ships are offloaded 24 hours a day and trucks laden with cargo depart westwards into the Horn of Africa interior. Not that long ago Djibouti was known for little more than French legionnaires, atrocious heat and its old railway line to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mass Arrests Stopped Further Djibouti Protests (Mar '11) Aug '15 hii 3
News Djibouti says France To Send Ships Over Eritrea... (Jun '08) Jul '15 testing 3
News Interview: Djibouti's President, Ismail Omar Gu... (Apr '08) Mar '15 hii 8
i want to marry a half somali arab girl in Djib... (Jan '15) Jan '15 somaliweyn 1
Djibouti please come back to Somalia (Aug '12) Jan '15 DJ BOOTY 5
Djibouti is part of Somalia (Sep '11) Jan '15 DJ BOOTY 8
do people of djibouti concider them self's soma... (Jun '09) Jan '15 Somali 82
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,927 • Total comments across all topics: 280,086,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC