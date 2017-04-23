Africa Command: Piracy is on the rise off the Horn of Africa

The U.S. military in East Africa is monitoring a sudden return of piracy around the Horn of Africa, likely caused by deteriorating economic conditions and famine throughout the region, U.S. defense officials said Sunday. Piracy was once rampant in the waters off the Horn of Arica, though there have been few reports in the last five years of successful hijackings in the immediate region due to heightened security efforts by the shipping industry.

