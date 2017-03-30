Wealthier nations can learn from how tiny Djibouti welcomes refugees

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Children play on April 13, 2015, at a refugee boarding facility run by the U.N. High Commission for Refugees at Obock, a small port town in Djibouti located on the northern shore of the Gulf of Tadjoura, where it opens out into the Gulf of Aden. Earlier this month, in Djibouti, we were conducting research in the Office of National Assistance for Refugees and Displaced Persons .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.