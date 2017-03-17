Horn of Africa Neighbors Make Trade Deal as Economic Ties Deepen

Djibouti and Ethiopia agreed to simplify cross-border trade, a sign of deepening ties between the tiny nation on the Red Sea and its landlocked neighbor, one of Africa's fastest growing economies. The two countries agreed on streamlining customs procedures and using new technology for cross-border payments, among other measures, Djiboutian Finance Minister Ilyas Dawaleh said Friday by phone from the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, where the pact was signed.

