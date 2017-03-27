Djiboutian president addresses Ethiop...

Djiboutian president addresses Ethiopian HPR on politics, economy

Thursday Mar 16 Read more: Walta Information Centre

Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Guelleh today addressed the Ethiopian House of People's Representatives on Ethio-Djibouti political and economic relations for the second time since last year. The President said the two countries should keep the existing exemplary economic and political integration in the eastern Africa region.

Chicago, IL

