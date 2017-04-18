Arab leaders reaffirm support for Pal...

Arab leaders reaffirm support for Palestinian state amid unease over U.S. stance

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: Reuters

Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Djibouti's President Ismail Omar Guelleh, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Emir of Kuwait Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Jordan's King Abdullah II, Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Sudan's President Omar Al Bashir, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, and Mauritania's President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz pose for a group photograph during the 28th Ordinary Summit of the Arab League at the Dead Sea, Jordan March 29, 2017. Arab leaders and head of delegations attend the 28th Ordinary Summit of the Arab League at the Dead Sea, Jordan March 29, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mass Arrests Stopped Further Djibouti Protests (Mar '11) Aug '15 hii 3
News Djibouti says France To Send Ships Over Eritrea... (Jun '08) Jul '15 testing 3
News Interview: Djibouti's President, Ismail Omar Gu... (Apr '08) Mar '15 hii 8
i want to marry a half somali arab girl in Djib... (Jan '15) Jan '15 somaliweyn 1
Djibouti please come back to Somalia (Aug '12) Jan '15 DJ BOOTY 5
Djibouti is part of Somalia (Sep '11) Jan '15 DJ BOOTY 8
do people of djibouti concider them self's soma... (Jun '09) Jan '15 Somali 82
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,064 • Total comments across all topics: 280,523,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC