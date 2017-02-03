The Latest: Some airlines still not allowing refugees to fly
The Latest on the reaction to a court order blocking U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on travelers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries : Some airlines are honoring the temporary halt on President Donald Trump's travel ban but some immigrants are still having trouble boarding planes to the United States. Royal Jordanian is resuming flights from Iraq, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Iran and Somalia to the US as long as people present valid visas or green cards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mass Arrests Stopped Further Djibouti Protests (Mar '11)
|Aug '15
|hii
|3
|Djibouti says France To Send Ships Over Eritrea... (Jun '08)
|Jul '15
|testing
|3
|Interview: Djibouti's President, Ismail Omar Gu... (Apr '08)
|Mar '15
|hii
|8
|i want to marry a half somali arab girl in Djib... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|somaliweyn
|1
|Djibouti please come back to Somalia (Aug '12)
|Jan '15
|DJ BOOTY
|5
|Djibouti is part of Somalia (Sep '11)
|Jan '15
|DJ BOOTY
|8
|do people of djibouti concider them self's soma... (Jun '09)
|Jan '15
|Somali
|82
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC