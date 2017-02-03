The Latest: Some airlines still not allowing refugees to fly

The Latest on the reaction to a court order blocking U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on travelers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries : Some airlines are honoring the temporary halt on President Donald Trump's travel ban but some immigrants are still having trouble boarding planes to the United States. Royal Jordanian is resuming flights from Iraq, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Iran and Somalia to the US as long as people present valid visas or green cards.

