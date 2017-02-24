East Africa seeks joint efforts to tackle severe drought

Four east African leaders are calling for joint efforts to tackle food insecurity in the region which is affecting millions of people due to multiple seasons of failed rains. In a joint declaration on regional cooperation on the current drought released in Mogadishu on Wednesday night, leaders from Kenya, Somalia, Djibouti and Ethiopia resolve to cooperate on cross-border collaboration and efforts to establish security and stability in Somalia to ensure an effective response to the drought and to enable further progress in peace building and state building in Somalia.

