Djibouti chooses what3words as national addressing system

Read more: Directions Magazine

Located in the Horn of Africa Republic of Djibouti is the fifth country in the world to accept 3 word addresses to improve its national infrastructure. Djibouti occupies a total area of just 23,200 km2 with a population of approximately 850,000 citizens.

