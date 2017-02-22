.com | Mogadishu on lockdown for president's inauguration
Somalia's capital Mogadishu was under security lockdown on Wednesday, with roads closed and commercial flights cancelled ahead of the inauguration of President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed. Widely known by his nickname Farmajo, the president will be sworn-in at a ceremony held in the highly-secured airport zone to avoid an attack by the al-Qaeda linked Shabaab group which has threatened a "vicious war" against the new government.
