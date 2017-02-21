Azerbaijan, Djibouti discuss inter-pa...

Azerbaijan, Djibouti discuss inter-parliamentary ties

Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Parliament Ogtay Asadov has met Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Djibouti Mahmoud Ali Youssouf. The Speaker said reciprocal visits contribute to further deepening relations between the two countries.

Chicago, IL

