Ottawa 'has such a big heart:' student delivers aid to Yemeni refugees on Christmas break
For more than a year and a half, Yemen has been embroiled in a deadly civil war between the Houthi minority group and the Yemeni Government. While many university students headed home for the holidays, a biomedical science student from the University of Ottawa decided to use her time to travel thousands of kilometres away to deliver aid to Yemeni refugees at a camp in Djibouti.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mass Arrests Stopped Further Djibouti Protests (Mar '11)
|Aug '15
|hii
|3
|Djibouti says France To Send Ships Over Eritrea... (Jun '08)
|Jul '15
|testing
|3
|Interview: Djibouti's President, Ismail Omar Gu... (Apr '08)
|Mar '15
|hii
|8
|i want to marry a half somali arab girl in Djib... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|somaliweyn
|1
|Djibouti please come back to Somalia (Aug '12)
|Jan '15
|DJ BOOTY
|5
|Djibouti is part of Somalia (Sep '11)
|Jan '15
|DJ BOOTY
|8
|do people of djibouti concider them self's soma... (Jun '09)
|Jan '15
|Somali
|82
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC