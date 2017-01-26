Djibouti to inaugurate portion of Eth...

Djibouti to inaugurate portion of Ethio-Djibouti Rail Way tomorrow

Monday Jan 9

The Djiboutian portion of the newly built Ethiopian-Djibouti Rail Way will be inaugurated tomorrow, Walta Information Center has leant. According to Information obtained from the Ministry of Public Enterprises, the Djiboutian potion of the newly built Ethiopian-Djibouti Rail Way will be inaugurated tomorrow.

Chicago, IL

