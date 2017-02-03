Djibouti inaugurates railway link to Ethiopia

The 100km line within the borders of Djibouti is part of the 756km Addis Ababa- Djibouti railway line that connects the capital of Ethiopia with the port of Djibouti. It was remembered that the 656km line that lies within the borders of Ethiopia was inaugurated last October with the presence of Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn and Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Guelleh.

