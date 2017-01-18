Chinese-funded Silkroad Int'l Bank op...

Chinese-funded Silkroad Int'l Bank opens in Djibouti

The Silkroad International Bank opened service in Djibouti on Wednesday in a drive to promote the financial sector development in Djibouti and the entire Africa. The Silkroad International Bank is the first Chinese-funded enterprise to obtain banking license on the African continent.

Chicago, IL

