Chinese-funded Silkroad Int'l Bank opens in Djibouti
The Silkroad International Bank opened service in Djibouti on Wednesday in a drive to promote the financial sector development in Djibouti and the entire Africa. The Silkroad International Bank is the first Chinese-funded enterprise to obtain banking license on the African continent.
