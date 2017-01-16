Chinese construction company to build...

Chinese construction company to build tallest building in Djibouti

Read more: Xinhuanet

The new 23-storey twin-towers, worth 70 million USD, will be the tallest structure in the horn of African country once completed. Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh, Chinese Ambassador to Djibouti Fu Huaqiang, and President of CCECC Yuan Li together with other senior Djibouti officials took part in the foundation stone laying ceremony last Thursday at CCECC's office in the red sea city of Djibouti.

