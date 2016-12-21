Azerbaijan, Djibouti ink important ag...

Azerbaijan, Djibouti ink important agreements in civil aviation

Thursday Dec 1

Azerbaijan and Djibouti have reached important agreements in civil aviation, as Azerbaijan Airlines President Jahangir Askerov was on a working visit to the Republic of Djibouti on November 29-30. During the visit, Askerov held a series of meetings with senior officials of Djibouti.

