China, Djibouti discuss ways of strengthening comprehensive cooperation

Thursday Nov 24

China and Djibouti have discussed ways of further strengthening bilateral relations and comprehensive cooperation in various areas, including in the military field. Fan Changlong, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission, talked with Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Guelleh and Prime Minster Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed during his working visit to the African country on Nov. 23-24.

Chicago, IL

