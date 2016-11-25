China, Djibouti discuss ways of strengthening comprehensive cooperation
China and Djibouti have discussed ways of further strengthening bilateral relations and comprehensive cooperation in various areas, including in the military field. Fan Changlong, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission, talked with Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Guelleh and Prime Minster Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed during his working visit to the African country on Nov. 23-24.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mass Arrests Stopped Further Djibouti Protests (Mar '11)
|Aug '15
|hii
|3
|Djibouti says France To Send Ships Over Eritrea... (Jun '08)
|Jul '15
|testing
|3
|Interview: Djibouti's President, Ismail Omar Gu... (Apr '08)
|Mar '15
|hii
|8
|i want to marry a half somali arab girl in Djib... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|somaliweyn
|1
|Djibouti please come back to Somalia (Aug '12)
|Jan '15
|DJ BOOTY
|5
|Djibouti is part of Somalia (Sep '11)
|Jan '15
|DJ BOOTY
|8
|do people of djibouti concider them self's soma... (Jun '09)
|Jan '15
|Somali
|82
