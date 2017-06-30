Treatment-free remission following fr...

Treatment-free remission following frontline nilotinib in patients...

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Leukemia

E-mail: [email protected] Received 12 December 2016; Revised 19 January 2017; Accepted 2 February 2017 Accepted article preview online 20 February 2017; Advance online publication 17 March 2017 Presented in part at the 2016 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting, 3–7 June 2016, Chicago, IL; the 21st European Hematology Association Congress, 9–12 June 2016, Copenhagen, Denmark; the 4th Society of Hematologic Oncology Annual Meeting, 7–10 September 2016, Houston, TX; and the 58th Annual Meeting and Exposition of the American Society of Hematology, 3–6 December 2016, San Diego, CA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Leukemia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wives wanted in the Faroe Islands Apr '17 slumdog indians 4
News Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to... (Nov '16) Nov '16 What A Waste 1
News A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl... (Nov '16) Nov '16 KELLY LEECH - KHAN 2
News Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16) May '16 Solarman 1
News Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16) May '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10) Mar '16 IB DaMann 560
News Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10) Feb '16 Japanese Gun laws 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,277 • Total comments across all topics: 282,249,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC